Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will head to Florida on Tuesday to meet with veterans.

Biden is expected to hold a roundtable at 12:30 p.m. in Tampa. The event will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Tuesday marks Biden’s first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee. After the Tampa event, he will head to a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, near Orlando.

