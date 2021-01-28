WATCH LIVE: NASA holds Day of Remembrance ceremony 35 years after Challenger explosion

NASA will honor the lives of the astronauts who died in the Challenger explosion 35 years ago with a Day of Remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

NASA, in partnership with The Astronauts Memorial Foundation and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host the ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Space Mirror Memorial.

The ceremony will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Robert Cabana, the director of NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center, and Mike Leinbach, a retired space shuttle launch director, are expected to speak at the ceremony.

Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of the tragedy that killed all crew members on board, including Christa McAuliffe who would have been the first teacher to make it to space.

Astronauts Ellison Onizuka, Greg Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Mike Smith, Dick Scobee and Ron McNair also perished in the explosion that happened 73 seconds after liftoff.