Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
52º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Suspected intoxicated driver arrested, faces 14 charges after 6 children injured in crash, BCSO says
Man found dead on South Side roadway, San Antonio police say
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90, police say
Suspect arrested, accused of fatally shooting man on North Side, SAPD says

National

Crews restoring power in Wisconsin while Iowa airport tries to reopen after plane left icy runway

Associated Press

1 / 4
A snowplow sets out in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
A person walks down a snowy sidewalk in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Snow covers the local fairgrounds in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov.30, 2025. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
A snowplow sets out in Lowville, New York, on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

A snowplow sets out in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Utility crews worked to restore power Sunday to thousands of people in Wisconsin, the consequence of a weekend storm in the Great Lakes region that brought down power lines, while a wintry mix of rain and snow developed in the Northeast.

The airport in Des Moines, Iowa, remained closed Sunday morning, a major travel day at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday. A Delta Connection flight from Detroit slid off an icy runway Saturday night. Authorities said no injuries were reported, and passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

Recommended Videos

Hundreds of churches in western Michigan told worshippers to stay home or watch services online. Up to 12 inches (about 30 centimeters) of snow has fallen since Saturday in areas close to Lake Michigan.

Elsewhere in Iowa, gusty winds Saturday were blowing snow back onto roads, extending hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said.

In Wisconsin, We Energies reported more than 6,000 power outages, with more than half in Milwaukee and South Milwaukee. Mark Paladino said on Facebook that he was shoveling snow Sunday when his apartment complex lost power in Fredonia. Others said power lines were sagging under heavy, wet snow.

The weather service said the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast would see a mix of rain and snow, though significant accumulations would likely be limited to higher elevations.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos