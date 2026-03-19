How to help TSA workers without crossing federal ethics lines

A TSA agent wears a U.S. Department of Homeland Security patch on their uniform at Love Field Airport, in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

You might want to help a TSA agent during the shutdown, but there’s a catch most people don’t know about. TSA workers can’t just accept whatever’s offered, even if the donor is coming from an honest place.

Federal ethics rules are pretty strict, and in some cases, that kind gesture could actually put them in a tough spot. Before you try to help, it’s worth knowing where the line is. It will also help explain why so many airports and organizations are turning to food drives and other types of organized donation campaigns.

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You can’t give gifts directly at the checkpoint

Federal ethics rules bar TSA officers from accepting gifts from the public while they’re on duty. That means no cash, no coffee gift cards, no snacks, no “tips” handed over at the conveyor belt. If you try to give something directly to an officer at the checkpoint, they’re required to refuse it.

If you want to help, donations must go through organized, approved channels instead.

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Donations come with a limit

You might notice that donation drives, like the one at Denver International, gift card requests are usually in $10 or $20 increments. There’s a reason for that. It matches the federal “small gift” rule that allows employees up to $20 per occasion from one donor.

Even if you could donate directly to a TSA worker, the amount couldn’t be more than $20 at a time, with a yearly cap of $50 per person.

However, if you give gift cards to a donation drive, you can give numerous gift cards up to $20 in value. As those are handed out to TSA workers, it won’t be coming from one “source.” That way, workers can get more than the $20 daily cap and $50 yearly cap.

Use official airport or community donation drives

Look for airports or local community groups that are organizing food drives or donation centers. The key is that the drive must be officially organized or approved, typically by the airport, a recognized nonprofit, or a union and not just an individual trying to collect and hand out gifts on their own. For example, in Dallas, the Air Traffic Controllers Union organized a donation drive.

Stick to small, store‑specific gift cards

Even the type of gift card matters. The ethics rules don’t allow “cash-equivalent” gifts of any kind, even when the $20 per-event limit is met. That means you don’t want to buy a Visa, Mastercard or AMEX gift card.

Stick with vendor-specific cards, such as:

HEB

Target

Walmart

Shell

Chevron

If you’re buying a card and wondering, “Does this spend like money anywhere?” that’s usually a sign it’s “cash equivalent.” If it’s tied to one store or one gas chain, you’re typically on more solid ground.

Food and essentials are often welcome

Many airports and community groups are also running food pantries or supply drives that collect:

Non‑perishable food items

Toiletries and hygiene products

Diapers and other basics for families

These “in‑kind” donations are another way to help without raising the complications that come with cash or cash‑equivalent gifts. Plus, there’s no limit on how much you can spend or donate when it comes to goods.

Again, the safest route is to follow the specific list of items your local airport or partner organization says it can accept.

Supporting TSA workers without crossing the line

Bottom line, the desire to help is absolutely there, and it’s not misplaced. TSA workers are showing up and doing their jobs under tough circumstances. But this is one of those situations where how you help matters just as much as the fact that you’re helping.

The safest move is to go through organized drives, stick to the guidelines, and skip the direct handoff at the checkpoint. It might feel less personal, but it’s what actually protects the workers and makes sure your support gets to them the right way.

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