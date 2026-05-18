Skip to main content
Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
NISD teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, affidavit says
Rounds of storms this week. First time frame to watch: Tuesday night
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
SCHEDULE: NBA sets TV broadcasts, tipoff times for Spurs-Thunder Western Conference Finals
Bexar County jail inmate dies at hospital after suspected medical episode, BCSO says
SAPD: Woman critically injured after being thrown from vehicle, run over on West Side
What to know about voting early in the 2026 Texas primary runoff election in Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff encourages struggling parents to ask for help after father breaks 2-month-old’s femur
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Republican runoff: Who is running for Place 3 and what to know

National

Fast-growing brush fire in Southern California threatens homes

Associated Press

1 / 5
A firefighter hops over a fence while battling the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A plume of smoke from the Sandy Fire rises over the 118 freeway Monday, May 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A firefighter sets up hoses while battling the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews battle the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews roll out hoses at a cul-de-sac while battling the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A firefighter hops over a fence while battling the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

LOS ANGELES – A fast-growing brush fire ignited Monday morning in Southern California, prompting evacuation orders and damaging at least one home.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in Simi Valley, a city in Ventura County about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The blaze had spread to over 180 acres (73 hectares) shortly before noon, according to Scott Dettorre, spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Aerial footage from local TV stations showed at least one home on fire. Fire officials did not provide an exact count. Multiple helicopters could be seen performing water drops over the blaze, while mass clouds of gray smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

Some residents in the southern part of Simi Valley were ordered to evacuate. The city has a population of more than 125,000 people.

Crews were scrambling to keep flames from moving down slopes into the suburban neighborhoods of Thousand Oaks.

A National Weather Service advisory warning of winds 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kph) was issued for the area until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...