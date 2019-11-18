US to soften position on Israeli settlements in West Bank
WASHINGTON, DC – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to announce that the U.S. is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. It’s the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood.
Pompeo is scheduled to announce the change Monday. He is expected to repudiate a 1978 State Department legal opinion that held that civilian settlements in the occupied territories are “inconsistent with international law.”
A draft of his remarks obtained by The Associated Press shows that the Trump administration believes that legal questions about the settlements are a matter for the Israeli courts.
The move will likely anger Palestinians and put the U.S. at odds with other nations working to end the conflict.
