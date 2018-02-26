Rapper Chris P remembered as man of faith in Sunday service

SAN ANTONIO - One day after rapper Chris P, a member of the Place for Life Church was gunned down blocks away from the place of worship, many joined hands Sunday morning to remember him.

Religious leaders at church didn't know too much about Chris Polk as a rapper, but said he was a man of faith.

READ THE ORIGINAL REPORT: Police release new details in slaying of local rapper

The 25-year-old father was described as bringing his daughter to church regularly and greeting church members with a smile.

"Chris Polk, I didn't know him on a personal level outside of this church and so I can't speak about him outside of these four walls, but I can speak about what I saw inside of these four walls," Pastor Dustin Hawkins said.

Police said Polk and a passenger where heading east on Loop 410 after leaving a nightclub Saturday morning when they were boxed in by a silver SUV and a black sedan near Callaghan Road.

People in both cars opened fire on Polk and his passenger. Polk was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Hopefully they figure out who did it, but it could be any scenario you know," Del Richo Jones, a friend of Polk's, said.

Polk's case is more than a dozen homicide investigations opened up since the start of the new year.

"He's not the only casualty that has (happened) as of late you know," Jones said. "We got to clean our streets up, you know? That's what Pastor Dustin was saying. We got to take our streets back and clean our streets up."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.