Report: Arrest made in slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An arrest has reportedly been made in the slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, sources tell KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Law enforcement sources told the Houston station they made an arrest Saturday, nearly a week after Barnes was shot to death while riding in a car with her sisters and mother.

Barnes' mother, LaPorcha Washington, described to KPRC in detail what happened on Dec. 30, 2018, explaining that she was on a coffee run with her four daughters when the shooting happened.

"As we passed Walmart, I had turned over and asked my girls, 'Was Joe V's at this light or the next light?' and my daughter said, 'Momma, I think it's at the next light,'" Washington explained to KPRC. "As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window.

"Broke my glass, hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us, and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us, and then he sped off."

Authorities in Harris County described the suspect's vehicle as a four-door pickup.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect, depicting him as a white man, possibly in his 40s, wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt. However, the ABC affiliate in Houston reported that the suspect in custody does not resemble the sketch.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday night that the investigation had "taken a new direction," and that authorities were interviewing "persons of interest."

The Jazmine Barnes Homicide investigation has taken a new direction. Detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest. More details will be released as soon as possible. #hounews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/iouadEvQHW — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

