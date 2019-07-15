SAPD: Man sexually assaulted 16-year-old he met at church

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met at church.

Noah Condido Guana is charged with sexual assault of a child, jail records showed.

On Feb. 8, the teen was taken to Santa Rosa Children's Hospital by her father for a sexual assault nurse examination, according to Guana's arrest affidavit.

The father told police that his daughter ran away from home to be with Guana for several days. When the daughter was located and returned home, she told her father that Guana had picked her up and they smoked marijuana and had sex several times.

The teen's father reached out to police again in July, after Guana had shown up to their home several times, according to the affidavit.

"(Guana) was trying to convince the victim to leave with him," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

He also texted and called the victim repeatedly, and threatened to kill her father, police said.

Guana's bail was set at $30,000, jail records showed.

