SAPD: Lingerie-wearing man breaks into home, steals women's clothing

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police said he was recorded on a doorbell camera wearing lingerie while breaking into a North Side home.

Police said officers took Eric Oh into custody around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after the home break-in.

Court records show Oh was charged with felony burglary of a building with the intention of committing theft.

The San Antonio Police Department announced Oh's arrest on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

"(Oh) was observed through the Ring camera app wearing altered women's lingerie. During the investigation, it was discovered that he took a bag of women's clothing," SAPD officials said in the post.

SAPD said investigators believe Oh may be connected to other cases in the same area.

A source familiar with the case said Oh has also been implicated in a February public lewdness incident in the 5100 block of Spring Arrow.

In that case, a man was recorded performing a sex act on himself twice while in view of a doorbell camera while wearing a bikini.

Oh was not charged in the case and it was later filed at large with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

According to online records, Oh has been released from custody on the felony burglary charge after posting a $15,000 bail.

The Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the suspect to contact North Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7601.

