Monday is your deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff

Early voting for the primary runoffs starts June 29. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Texans who want to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff election have until Monday, to register.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the upcoming primary runoffs from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state of Texas.

Voters participating in the Democratic primary will decide the outcome in two statewide races. Most notably, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, is facing decorated Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. Whoever wins will go on to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the fall. The other statewide Democratic primary runoff is for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, a regulatory agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry.

Both Republican and Democratic voters will choose the winners in a handful of congressional and legislative runoff races.

Here's how to register to vote:

Early voting starts June 29. Voters who voted in the Republican primary in March cannot cross parties and vote in the Democratic primary — and vice versa. See the primary runoff ballot here and add key Texas 2020 election dates to your calendar here.