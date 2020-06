Patrons enjoy drinks at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub in Austin. As of Friday, restaurants can operate at 75% capacity, while almost all other businesses can operate at 50%. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Emma and Shannon about record high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a damning report of Texas' child welfare system and a Supreme Court ruling on long-denied protections for LGBTQ workers.