Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17. Credit: Carly May for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday banned state agencies, political subdivisions or organizations receiving public funds from creating "vaccine passports" or otherwise requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to receive services.

"Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement, announcing the executive order. "Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms."

This story is developing. Check back for more details.