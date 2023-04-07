3 migrants dead among 24 found trapped inside multiple train cars in Del Rio area, Border Patrol says

Three people died after migrants were found trapped inside multiple train cars, according to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.

DEL RIO – Three people died after migrants were found trapped inside multiple train cars, according to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, authorities said they responded to a 911 call about people trapped inside the cars.

Officers found 24 people, including 15 that “were in serious need of medical attention,” the post states. Three people were pronounced dead.

The incident happened after two separate but similar rescues were reported last month in Eagle Pass and Knippa.

On March 25, 12 migrants were found in a rail car in Eagle Pass by U.S. Border Patrol after having been trapped for over 24 hours, according to officials. Someone inside the car called 911.

Of the 12, one person died and three others were treated at the scene.

On March 24, a group was found trapped in a train car east of Knippa. Homeland Security Investigations initially said there were 17 people inside the car, but a criminal complaint later stated that 12 Honduran migrants were found in the vehicle.

Two men from Honduras were pronounced dead at the scene, and 10 other individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

In that case, Denniso Carranza Gonzales was charged with conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death. He told authorities that he was a “foot guide” for the migrants, who were traveling from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, a city across the border from Eagle Pass, to San Antonio, according to a criminal complaint.

Read more: