One dead among 12 migrants found in train car in Eagle Pass, officials say

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Twelve migrants were found in a rail car in Eagle Pass by U.S. Border Patrol after having been trapped for over 24 hours, according to officials.

One of the migrants in the rail car dialed 911 and alerted authorities.

The Eagle Pass Fire Department, the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol were called to the Union Pacific train yard, located on Thompson Road, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

After briefly searching the area, they were able to find the rail car holding the migrants. Of the 12 people found inside, one of them died at the scene, according to officials.

Three others were treated by EMS before they were taken to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in stable condition, the Eagle Pass FD confirmed.

The eight others were detained by Border Patrol, according to officials.

Homeland Security Investigations has started a human smuggling investigation on the incident and said the migrants in the rail car “represent the countries of Ecuador, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia.”

“We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential,” HSI said in a statement to KSAT.

This is the second incident in the same week involving migrants being found in a Union Pacific railcar.

The first incident happened Friday when 17 migrants were found in a train car east of Knippa, Texas.

HSI is also leading this investigation and said there were 15 men and two women inside the train car. Two men died at the scene.

Union Pacific issued a statement to KSAT Sunday afternoon, saying the company is “deeply saddened” by the recent incidents.

“Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident and Friday’s incident near Knippa. Our commitment to safety and to guarding human life is central to who we are as a company and as people. These incidents stand as a grim reminder of why we make every effort to stop people from trespassing on our property and on our trains.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

