Watch Alejandro Mayorkas speak at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will participate in a one-on-one conversation Friday with Laura Barrón-López, the White House correspondent for “PBS News Hour.” The discussion will focus on the border and the department’s work protecting us from the threats we face.

Time is running out to get your TribFest tickets!

Be there Sept. 5–7 for 100-plus unforgettable conversations featuring more than 300 speakers, including Stacey Abrams, Colin Allred, Liz Cheney, Richard Linklater, Nancy Pelosi, Rick Perry, Gretchen Whitmer and Glenn Youngkin.

Hurry - buy your tickets today!