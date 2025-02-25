TribCast: One year after the fires

Recommended Videos

One year ago, the largest wildfire in state history swept through the Texas Panhandle, burning more than a million acres, killing two people and 10,000 cattle and changing the lives and livelihoods of Texas’ ranching communities.

On this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor talk with Texas Tribune High Plains reporter Jayme Lozano Carver about her experience covering the wildfires and what the Texas Legislature might do this session to mitigate wildfire risk going forward. We’re also joined by Dr. Carlee Purdum, a University of Houston researcher who is studying the Panhandle’s recovery process and wildfire preparedness in Texas and other gulf states.

Plus, we get an update on Bobo, the one unharmed calf that rancher Dale Jenkins was able to rescue from the blazes, and discuss whether Matthew should be offended he wasn’t on the shortlist for Texas A&M chancellor.

