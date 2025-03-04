TribCast: The looming fight over regulating AI in Texas

(Jennifer Whitney For The Texas Tribune, Jennifer Whitney For The Texas Tribune)

In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Sherri Greenberg about attempts by state lawmakers to protect Texans from the dangers of artificial intelligence and the blowback they're creating among some Republicans and people in the tech industry.

