TribCast: Fights, scandals and still half a legislative session to go

The temperature is rising, and we’re not just talking about this lovely SXSW weather. The gang takes stock of where things stand halfway through the 2025 legislative session and ponders whether the friendliness we’ve seen so far between the Big Three isn’t long for this world. We recap a tense exchange between Rep. Brian Harrison and the chair of the Texas Water Development Board, see where things stand with vouchers and answer the question: What the hell is happening with the lottery?

And we say farewell to TribCast host and politics reporter, James Barragán, as he sets off for a new role.

