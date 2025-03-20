Ted Cruz funds ads supporting pro-voucher lawmakers

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is sponsoring an ad campaign to support Republicans in the Texas House who back the school voucher proposal that is a top priority for the governor.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is entering deeper into the fight over school vouchers in the state Legislature, unveiling a six-figure ad buy Thursday praising state House members who support the effort.

Though school vouchers are an issue debated on the state level, Cruz has long been a vocal supporter from his federal perch. He gave targeted endorsements for candidates who support voucher legislation last primary cycle, when school vouchers were the principal cleavage among Republicans. He has urged his fellow Republicans in the Legislature to support vouchers for multiple sessions.

Cruz also led legislation in Congress to expand college savings plans to include public, private, religious, and home-school educational expenses, saying “school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century.” The bill mirrors legislation in the state House and Senate, which would create education savings accounts that can be used for private and parochial education.

“Every parent knows choices matter,” Cruz says in the ads. “For too long, Texas parents haven’t had the freedom to choose the right school for their kids. This has to change. School system bureaucrats have fought us every step of the way. But the courage and determination of a few Texas legislators means there’s new hope for our kids.”

Vouchers are Gov. Greg Abbott’s top legislative priority this session, and he has drawn the support of several other national actors. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have called on Republicans in the Legislature to pass school voucher bills. Trump last month said on social media that he would be “watching them closely.”

During last year’s Republican primary, Abbott’s formidable campaign operation targeted 21 Republicans who joined Democrats in opposing school voucher legislation in 2023. Fifteen Republicans were ousted during last year’s primaries.

Abbott has since expressed confidence that voucher legislation will pass with the current Republican majority.

The Republicans who opposed voucher legislation were largely from rural areas and asserted the legislation would weaken funding for public education. Abbott denies that the program would come at the expense of already existing public school funding.

“Texas provided OVER $6 BILLION last session in new public education funding,” Abbott posted on social media. “Anyone who claims that Texas has not increased funding for our public schools since 2019 is a liar.”

Cruz’s ads name 14 House Republicans: Speaker Dustin Burrows, Brent Money of Greenville, Joanne Shofner of Nacogdoches, Trey Wharton of Huntsville, Janis Holt of Silsbee, Matt Morgan of Richmond, A.J. Louderback of Victoria, Alan Schoolcraft of McQueeney, Wes Virdell of Brady, Helen Kerwin of Glen Rose, Shelley Luther of Tom Bean, Don McLaughlin of Uvalde, Marc LaHood of San Antonio and Andy Hopper of Decatur.

Burrows will also honor Cruz on the House floor on Thursday for his advocacy of school vouchers.

