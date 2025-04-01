TribCast: Is it high time to regulate or ban THC in Texas?

THC –

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

to ban, or to regulate? That is the question of the session.

Eleanor talks with Texas Tribune politics reporter Jasper Scherer and Heather Fazio, with the Texas Cannabis Policy Center, about how we got here and why this issue is taking center stage this legislative session.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

This week’s episode is sponsored by the Safer Texas Alliance and the Beer Alliance of Texas.

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Get tickets before May 1 and save big! TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.