Can Texas retain and train more teachers?

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

During the 2023-24 school year, more than half of new Texas teachers were uncertified. In this week's episode of the TribCast, Matthew and Eleanor ask what's going on there. Why are teachers leaving the field? Why is it so hard to find new ones through the traditional route? And what is the impact on students? Their guest is Ryan Franklin, a former Texas teacher and state education official who is now managing director of Philanthropy Advocates.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Get tickets before May 1 and save big! TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.