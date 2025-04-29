TribCast: Inside the lottery scandals roiling Texas

Recommended Videos

The Texas Lottery Commission has rarely made headlines. But for the past few months, it has been a focus of scandal. Lawmakers are questioning whether two jackpots worth tens of millions of dollars were legitimately won. Two state officials have resigned. And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has channeled Marvin Zindler by showing up unannounced with a camera to the gaming store at the center of it all.

In this week's episode, Matthew and Eleanor speak with Texas Tribune reporter Ayden Runnels, who has been covering this issue for months. They discuss the businesses of "lottery couriers," what lawmakers are going to do about them and whether Eleanor or Ayden even know who Marvin Zindler is.

