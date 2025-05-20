TribCast: Higher education and the battle for Texas universities

(Mark Felix For The Texas Tribune, Mark Felix For The Texas Tribune)

Last session, the Texas Legislature led a national charge against perceived left-leaning bias at universities, shutting down diversity, equity and inclusion programs and trying to restrict tenure. This session, they pick up where they left off, the memory of last spring’s protests still fresh in many minds. Eleanor talks with Texas Tribune higher ed reporter Jessica Priest and investigative reporter Kate McGee about where the battle lines are falling this session and where these issues go next.

They also analyze what all the changes at the top of the state’s largest university systems means for the future of higher ed. Stick around to learn which departing higher ed head gets crowned the “vibes chancellor.” (Spoiler: It’s not JB Milliken.)

