TribCast: Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott are getting what they want this legislative session

In this week's episode, Matthew and Eleanor talk with politics reporter Jasper Scherer about education funding, the effort ban THC and how conservative priorities are sailing through the legislative session in Texas this year. And the gang discussed what Eleanor learned about state politics from a recent tennis match.

