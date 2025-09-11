Republican U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell will not seek third term in Congress

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell is stepping away from Congress after just two terms.

The Magnolia Republican, who has served in Congress since 2023, announced Thursday he will not be seeking reelection to represent the 8th Congressional District. The seat, which covers a solidly red expanse north and west of Houston, is set to stay in GOP hands under the state’s new redistricting map.

In a statement, Luttrell said he decided over the summer to forgo a third term after witnessing the deadly Central Texas flooding, which he said made him realize he wanted to stay closer to home.

“I’m not walking away from service, and I’m certainly not walking away from the fight,” Luttrell said. “I’m choosing a different path – one that allows me to stay rooted in Texas and focus on the people and places that matter most.”

He emphasized he will keep serving Texas even after stepping back from public office.

“I will continue to champion the values that define our great state: faith, family, and freedom,” he said in the statement. “Texas is where I belong – and it’s where I can do the most good.”

The U.S. Navy veteran said he’s proud of his work in Congress to improve border security and support veterans. He currently serves on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Veterans’ Affairs committees.

Luttrell’s district includes parts of Montgomery, Walker and Harris counties and all of Polk and San Jacinto counties. Under the new congressional map adopted by the Texas Legislature last month, the district will drop Polk and San Jacinto and add the entirety of Waller County northwest of Houston.

Had the new lines been in place for the 2024 election, Republican Donald Trump would have carried the seat with 63% of the vote, likely ensuring Luttrell will be succeeded by a Republican.

Luttrell’s announcement comes on the heels of Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, deciding to forgo reelection to run for Texas attorney general. These departures and the possibility of five new GOP members picking up seats in newly redrawn districts ensures several new faces will be added to the state’s GOP delegation, which has seen some of its longest serving members retire in recent years.

