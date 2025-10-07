The stage is set: Our full 2025 Texas Tribune Festival lineup is here

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Today we announce the full program for the 2025 Texas Tribune Festival — our 15th festival and the biggest in our history — with more than 100 must-see conversations featuring the most influential voices in politics, policy, the media, arts and culture, and beyond.

There’s so much to talk about together when we gather in downtown Austin Nov. 13-15. Joining our list of previously announced speakers is Tim Walz, Minnesota governor and 2024 Democratic nominee for Vice President; Bill Kristol, editor-at-Large at The Bulwark; Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico; State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston; Ruth Simmons, distinguished presidential fellow at Rice University; and Christine Brennan, columnist for USA Today. We’ll hear from former U.S. Secretary of Education Pete Buttigieg; state Rep. Gio Capriglione, R-Southlake; state Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Dallas; state Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo; PBS NewsHour Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins; Austin Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes; Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and moderator of “Washington Week”; former U.S. Attorney General Alberto R. Gonzales; Chris Hayes, host of “All In with Chris Hayes” on MSNBC; author and professor of American history at Tulane University Walter Isaacson; Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative, D-California; PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger; Lisa Lawson, president and CEO of The Annie E. Casey Foundation; Ward County District Attorney Sarah Stogner; and Joyce Vance, Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the University of Alabama School of Law.

There’s more than 300 speakers total and you can view the whole lineup here. We’ll hear from candidates running in consequential races here in Texas and beyond; consider whether the media is meeting the moment and how we rebuild confidence in our elections; and examine the future of nuclear power in the Lone Star State and whether we’ve solved our water crisis. We’ll look at the challenges facing colleges and universities in the Trump era; how philanthropy is responding to 2025; the future of public education in Texas; and what to expect from the next-generation takeover of politics.

And our one-on-one conversations provide unique opportunities to hear directly from leaders across politics, media, business and more. We’ll sit down for deep dives with CNN’s Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip; SMU president Jay Hartzell; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar; entrepreneur and venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale; U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas; and comedian John Mulaney.

You’ll want to get here Wednesday night, as our first day of programming is bigger than ever on Thursday, Nov. 13, with programs across 7 venues, all leading up to our opening keynote. On Friday, another packed day with programs and soon-to-be-announced special events that evening. And on Saturday, Nov. 15, our programming continues onto Congress Avenue with the free street party we call Open Congress, followed by our closing keynote that evening.

We’re excited to share even more in the next few weeks, including the announcement of our opening and closing keynote conversations, along with some very special events along with experiences for students, Texas Tribune members and executive pass holders.

The stage is set for this year’s festival. All that’s missing is you. Get your tickets now.

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.