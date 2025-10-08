TribCast: Texas’ congressional map goes to court

(Kaylee Greenlee For The Texas Tribune, Kaylee Greenlee For The Texas Tribune)

Eleanor is back from El Paso, where a trio of judges is considering whether to allow Texas to use its new congressional map for the 2026 midterm election. She and Matthew talk with Justin Levitt, a professor and voting rights expert at Loyola Law School about the arguments each side is presenting, the uncertain legal landscape around redistricting cases and what the court’s ruling might mean for politics nationwide.

