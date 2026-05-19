Chip Roy gets $2.75 million infusion from GOP megadonor Alex Fairly in attorney general runoff

GOP megadonor Alex Fairly recently gave $2.75 million to U.S. Rep. Chip Roy’s attorney general campaign, a much-needed shot in the arm as early voting begins in the Austin congressman’s runoff against state Sen. Mayes Middleton.

The donation, first shared by Fairly with The Texas Tribune, makes the Amarillo businessman Roy’s biggest financial supporter. Fairly gave Roy $1.75 million in new money since the runoff began, and forgave a million-dollar loan he’d provided during the primary.

It comes at a critical time in Roy’s fight for the Republican nomination against Middleton, a Galveston oil and gas executive who has put more than $15 million of his own money into his campaign. Much of that self-funding came ahead of the first round of voting in March, propelling Middleton to a first place finish. Neither candidate cleared 50%, so they will face each other again on May 26.

Pushing his “MAGA Mayes” message, Middleton more than doubled Roy’s $5 million in ad buys before the March 3 contest — still a significant amount for a state attorney general’s race, yet a big enough disparity for Middleton to overtake Roy’s initial polling lead.

But the spending dynamic has since flipped, with Roy outflanking Middleton in the runoff by more than a million dollars, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. Both sides are expected to significantly ratchet up the spending in the coming days, with Fairly’s funds already enabling some more significant ad buys.

Fairly, who has carved his own path through the GOP donor class, told the Tribune that he’s getting more involved in the race because running the Texas attorney general’s office is such a critical job for Texas and the nation.

“The nation’s attorneys general follow Texas, so experience and preparation matter,” Fairly said. “One guy has prepared for the job, has worked in law enforcement, has worked in the attorney general’s office, has practiced law. Chip is the only one in the race who is able and prepared to do the job.”

Middleton has a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin, but has worked exclusively within his family’s oil and gas company, which he inherited in 2013. He has said his role involves civil litigation, but Roy has drawn a contrast with his own more extensive legal background.

Roy previously worked in a top position at the agency he now seeks to run. He was Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top deputy when he first assumed office in 2015, leading the office’s legal battles against the Obama administration, and handled criminal cases as an assistant U.S. attorney. Roy has also worked as a top adviser to Gov. Rick Perry and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, before serving four terms in Congress, representing a Central Texas district.

Middleton has hammered Roy for his tempestuous relationship with GOP standard-bearers, including Paxton and President Donald Trump. Roy previously said Trump engaged in “clearly impeachable conduct” on Jan. 6, 2021, and has helped impede some of the president’s legislative priorities over spending concerns.

Trump has said that Roy is “not easy, but he’s good,” which is similar to Fairly’s feelings. Roy may tick people off some days, he said, but he is “unbelievably principled.”

Some of those party leaders have gotten off the sidelines in recent days. In leaked audio obtained by the Texas Bullpen, Paxton said he would vote for Middleton over his former top aide, although he hasn’t endorsed in the runoff. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has endorsed Middleton, posted criticisms of Roy on social media and said Middleton is a “proven, unapologetic MAGA conservative.”

“Mayes Middleton will work hand-in-hand with the Governor, the Legislature, the Department of Justice, and President Trump to make the Texas Attorney General’s office the strongest in the nation — relentlessly defending our laws and our Constitution,” Patrick wrote on social media.

Fairly said he likes Middleton personally, and considers Patrick a friend.

“But I think his endorsing comment about Mayes misses the most important part,” he said. “All these people say Mayes is a great guy and he’s always worked with us. But that’s a point that isn’t on the center of the bullseye, which is, are you ready, able and equipped to do the job?”

Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.