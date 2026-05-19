Texas Sen. Brian Birdwell gets U.S. Senate green light for Pentagon post (Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune, Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune)
The U.S. Senate confirmed Texas Sen.
Brian Birdwell to serve as an assistant secretary of defense on Monday, a return to the Pentagon for the five-term Granbury Republican.
Birdwell was confirmed on a 46-43 vote in the Senate alongside several dozen other nominees. He previously worked as staff for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, where he suffered severe burns during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when a plane crashed yards away from his office.
Birdwell announced in
June that he would not seek reelection to Senate District 22, where he has served for 15 years. The White House announced Birdwell’s nomination in October.
State Rep.
David Cook, R-Mansfield, is running to replace Birdwell after decisively winning the Republican party nomination for the seat in March. He will face off against Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas, a first-time candidate, in November.
2026 Texas Tribune
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