Rollover accident in Laredo results in arrest of 10 illegal immigrants

LAREDO, Texas - A rollover accident in Laredo resulted in the arrest of ten illegal immigrants, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

The accident occurred around midnight on July 19, on the west side access road of Interstate 35.

U.S. border patrol agents said the driver of the vehicle for an unknown reason lost control and rolled over.

Agents with the La Salle County Emergency Medical Services and the Encinal Police Department helped render aid to the ten immigrants involved. The individuals were then transported to hospitals in Laredo and San Antonio for treatment.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the immigrants were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. The incident is currently under investigation.

“The actions that human smugglers partake in, not only put the lives of the individuals they smuggle at risk, but the community as well,” Jason D. Owens, Laredo sector acting chief patrol agent, said.

