🎅Merry Christmas Eve! Get ready for one of the warmest Christmases on record

FOGGY, MISTY, THEN PARTLY SUNNY & WARM: This pattern repeats through Sunday

TRACKING SANTA: He starts in the South Pacific and arrives in San Antonio tonight

COLD FRONT SUNDAY NIGHT: It’ll turn windy and quite a bit colder

A HOT CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS

We are current on repeat mode, with Christmas Eve likely shaping up a lot like Monday and Tuesday. Fog and drizzle will give way to afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll see a high around 80°.

That’ll be the case for Christmas Day, too. And while it won’t be the hottest Christmas Day on record (that distinction goes to Christmas 1955 when we hit 90!), it likely will rank in the top 5.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Warmest Christmases on record (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

🎅TRACKING SANTA🎅

Santa starts his journey near the International Date Line in the South Pacific and then makes his way across the world. He, of course will be in San Antonio tonight (likely with shorts on). Want to track him? Check out NORAD for the latest.

COLD FRONT, WINDY SUNDAY NIGHT

Ready for a change? It finally arrives Sunday night in the form of a fairly stout cold front. Not only will temperatures be quite a bit colder on Monday (highs in the 50s), but winds could gust to near 35 mph during the first half of the day. We’ll have to keep an eye on Mountain Cedar levels. Also worth watching will be the temperature Tuesday morning. As of now, we are forecasting lows in the upper-30s. However, should clouds clear, it’s not completely out of the question that we could see a light freeze. We’ll keep you updated!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

