Woman's viral videos of drivers illegally passing school bus lead to citations

A Florida woman says she was just trying to help her friend at her daughter's bus stop, and now her videos of drivers cruising past a stopped school bus have gone viral and led to citations for those drivers.

It's the law across the country, when a school bus is stopped with its stop sign extended and lights flashing, drivers must stop. But Pasco County, Florida has a problem familiar to many other communities -- drivers aren't obeying the law, and it's putting children's safety at risk.

Monica Douglas took videos of the recurring issue and sent them to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

This week, she was out recording again. But this time, deputies were waiting down the street. As the vehicles passed the bus, the deputies pulled out in front of them and stopped traffic.

According to Douglas' Facebook post, the sting led to 15 citations.

In the video she posted, you can hear Douglas shouting "Ha ha ha ha. Enjoy those tickets!" and "Thank you Pasco sheriff's officer! We appreciate you so very much!"

Warning: there is strong language in the videos.

