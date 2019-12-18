Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Listed at $905/month, this 1,196-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6650 Prue Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

21303 Encino Commons Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 21303 Encino Commons Blvd. It's listed for $886/month for its 735 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3435 E. Southcross Blvd. (Pecan Valley)

Here's a 990-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3435 E. Southcross Blvd. that's going for $906/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building has a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot is bird-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

1810 E. Sonterra Blvd.

Located at 1810 E. Sonterra Blvd., here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $914/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road

Listed at $915/month, this 746-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

