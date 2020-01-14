What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Wilshire Village, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wilshire Village?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Wilshire Village is currently hovering around $850.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

731-743 Byrnes Drive

Listed at $950/month, this 970-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 731-743 Byrnes Drive.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building includes assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

236 Deerwood Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 236 Deerwood Drive. It's also listed for $950/month for its 710 square feet.

The building has secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

515 Exeter Road

Finally, here's a 1,450-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 515 Exeter Road that's going for $989/month.

The apartment includes central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

