The cheapest apartments for rent in Mahncke Park, San Antonio

Mahncke Park is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mahncke Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mahncke Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

263 Claremont Ave.

Listed at $950/month, this 1,656-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 263 Claremont Ave.

Building amenities include outdoor space; The unit also features hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

408 Ira Ave.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 408 Ira Ave., is listed for $1,150/month for its 876 square feet.

The unit comes with a renovated kitchen, central air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking. This rental is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

214 Lucas St.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 214 Lucas St., which, at 1,200 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

You can expect to see granite countertops, a deck, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

