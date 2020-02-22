Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $833. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

124 Arlington Court

Listed at $575/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 124 Arlington Court in Riverside, is 31.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $833/month.

You'll find hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide/Yelp

Next, this studio apartment, situated at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, is listed for $580/month for its 372 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4619 Dietrich Road

Then, there's this 625-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4619 Dietrich Road, listed at $609/month.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings and central heating. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Finally, there's this 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road and listed for $626/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

