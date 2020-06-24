4 steps to protect your face from harsh summer heat

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, it’s the perfect time of year to soak in Vitamin D and cool off.

Now is an opportune time to invest in keeping your skin beautiful and healthy.

Here are some beauty tips to consider to better protect your beautiful skin from sun damage during the holiday weekend.

1. Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Experts suggest drinking two liters of water daily. Cool down and mix up your water, adding natural fruit, such as fresh citrus or watermelon slices.

2. Wear sunscreen with SPF, whether it’s lotion or spray-on.

Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure and apply SPF moisturizer with sunscreen before you head outside. Even if you’re in the shade, you can still get burned. Skin is delicate and can be damaged by UV rays and sun exposure.

The next time you take a trip or enjoy summer activities outside, pack a hat, shades and sun-protective clothing, to prevent getting sunburned.

If you do get too much-unwanted sun, apply aloe vera or a moisturizer to your skin to heal any burns.

3. Refuel your body with proper sleep.

Even if you’re constantly on the go, invest in your beauty sleep. Skin is less likely to wrinkle when you have a good night’s rest.

4. Try a protective skincare serum.

Noticing smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide? Consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum.

The company says the serum can help to reduce your insecurities in less than 10 minutes.

Plexaderm aims to smooth fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores, according to the company.