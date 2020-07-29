As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Wild Wednesday, brunch and drinks to-go and drive-thru, the NBA Bubble, National Lasagna Day and more.

Do you like lasagna better the day it’s cooked or after it’s been sitting in the fridge overnight? Share your answers on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Carrabba’s Italian Grill shares a lasagna recipe with us, Jen visits Mi Familia at The Rim to check out their brunch and drinks to-go and drive-thru options, we’re checking in with the NBA Bubble experts and it’s Wild Wednesday at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica! Learn about the aldabra, nature’s second-largest turtle.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.