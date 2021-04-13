2 aguas frescas that pack a punch at Mariachi Bar

SAN ANTONIO – The agua fresca is a San Antonio staple for spring and summer. Packed with fruit juice and refreshingly hydrating, they’re easy to sip and enjoy.

The Mariachi Bar at Historic Market Square is adding another ingredient, though, to make these fresh drinks Fiesta-fied. You can order them with your favorite spirit as a happy hour cocktail or without alcohol as a sweet treat that still helps you hydrate.

The two flavors available right now are cucumber-lime and sandia, or watermelon. Watch the video above to see how they’re made.

The Mariachi Bar is located within Mi Tierra restaurant. Click here for more information on La Familia Cortez.