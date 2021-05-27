This Parade of Tours offers eclectic, genre infusion-style homes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a unique yet modern home?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community, happening in Bulverde now through May 31, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Design Tech Homes.

“Our Parade Home is a leading-edge convergence of eclectic elements pulled from multiple design genres -- mid-century modern, urban industrial, modern farmhouse, seasoned with a touch of rustic. (They’re) a feast for the eyes at every turn, and yet, unexpectedly edgy,” said Mike Feigin, owner of Design Tech Homes.

Upon entering the home through the gregarious iron pivot door, guests are greeted by an eye-catching bench focal wall, highlighted with a contemporary 3-D reclaimed wall panel.

“This statement artwork, along with equally unique accompaniments, sets the stage for an expertly designed home,” Feigin said.

The outdoors are truly brought inside, offering views of the Texas Hill Country. Belle Oaks is an open-concept home with a chef’s kitchen and a breakfast nook, showcasing a custom wine wall -- great for that family Sunday brunch but also for wine tastings or family game nights, Feigin said.

“We strongly believe everyone deserves a home where they can thrive with family and friends, making memories for years to come,” Feigin said. “Our vision for our home was shaped by last year’s sudden change of our day-to-day lives, reminding us, once again, of the invaluable importance of family and friends. With this in mind, we decided to build a home shaped around family.”

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

The gorgeous new large-acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful Hill Country an attainable reality for your family.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

