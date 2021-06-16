As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Did you know you can make your own Fiesta medals?

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, local soul food with Mrs. Kitchen, Wild Wednesday with Happy Tails, how to make your own Fiesta medals, local Father’s Day gift ideas and more.

Mrs. Kitchen is a soul food restaurant in Windcrest that serves up delicious fried chicken, smothered pork chops, cobbler and more. They share a recipe with us and take Jen out to their restaurant to hear more about how they got started.

Plus, it’s a Wild Wednesday! We’re getting up close with a porcupine and an opossum from Happy Tails Entertainment.

Viva Fiesta! Crafter Stephanie Peña Frost with Princess and the Monkey Home Decor shows us how to make amazing Fiesta medals at home. She also shares great ideas for Father’s Day gifts that also support local businesses:

- Waxents Melts beer candles

- Laser-N-Signs engraved grilling accessories

- Barbacoa Apparel “taco nut” T-shirt and stickers

- Dusty Saw Designs custom wood cut-out family signs

- Tejas CBG Co. cigar box guitar

- Texan Brands Texas olive oils

- Bineham Longhorns locally produced and family-owned longhorn beef

- Princess and the Monkey Home Decor bottle openers

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.