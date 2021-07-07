Considering ditching glasses or contacts? This procedure can have patients seeing 20/20 in a day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you sick and tired of messing with contacts or glasses on a daily basis, especially during summer? On hot days, it can be annoying when glasses slide down your nose from sweating.

Even though the mask mandate has been lifted in Texas, masks are still required at some businesses, and the combination of wearing glasses with a mask can be quite a nuisance.

“If you are constantly tired of having to clean your glasses every time you wear a mask, there are options to consider, including LASIK eye surgery,” said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Doinoff provided some helpful information for those who haven’t considered LASIK or don’t know much about it.

To help individuals who have astigmatism or nearsightedness, LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve those conditions so you don’t have to rely on glasses or contacts, according to the Vision Center.

“The surgery itself, to make you see correctly, takes under 10 seconds per eye,” Doinoff said. “We just request that the patient goes home and sleeps four hours or so, and when you wake up, you’re typically done with it. There are no blades involved -- it’s totally blade-free.”

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures in 20 years, even offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center says it’s open and doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center continues to practice enhanced procedures with the following measures:

The staff is wearing masks and gloves.

Patients are screened with a temperature upon arriving for their appointment.

Social distancing is practiced, with people maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another.

Everything that is touched is sterilized by the staff.

“We are still using all the COVID-19 safety precautions,” Doinoff said. “We have always been very, very sanitary here.”

