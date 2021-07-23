As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 23, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re celebrating National Tequila Day early with boozy treats, cocktails and food! Plus, an Olympic medal winner, a new Author Spotlight, Get Fit Friday and more.

We’re making tequila treats today with Cakes By Felicia, including a margarita cake trifle! Check out her new location at Rolling Oaks Mall.

National Tequila Day is tomorrow and there’s going to be a fun event to celebrate it at Historic Market Square, with tequila cured salmon ceviche at La Margarita and tequila trivia with prizes at Mi Tierra. For more information on La Familia Cortez restaurants, click here.

She’s a former Olympian and she’s teaching us about Taekwondo today on the show! Elva Adams with World Taekwondo Center here in San Antonio was a 1988 Olympic bronze medal winner. Wait until you see her moves!

Which Olympic event would you compete in if you could?

Thinking about learning self-defense? It’s Get Fit Friday and we’re learning some safety moves from Girl Power Self Defense.

Speaking of girl power, Jen is shining a spotlight on Uchenna L Umeh, a San Antonio author known as “Dr. Lulu” who is changing lives. Not only is Dr. Lulu a suicide prevention activist and three-time best-selling author; she’s also a life coach and her latest book celebrates women immigrants. Learn more about “The Warrior Women Project: A Sisterhood of Immigrant Women” here.

Want to try to win free tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio? Enter here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.