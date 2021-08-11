As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 11, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Wild Wednesday, sweets that pack the nutrients you need for energy boosts, getting crafty at Pinspiration and more.

Get some nutrition into your snacking with Barbell Sweets! We’re going to sample some of their tasty treats today.

It’s a Wild Wednesday with Zoomagination! How you can help this local nonprofit here.

Jen is live at Pinspiration getting crafty with fun gifts for teachers and more.

We want to see your school spirit! Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Ad

A couple of junior chefs are teaching us a thing or two in the kitchen. Find out about the nonprofit World Lolei Incorporation here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.