As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 13, 2021

WWE's Damian Priest coming to the AT&T Center for Monday Night RAW.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a WWE star coming to San Antonio, two “Dancing with the Stars” on their “stripped down” tour, creative ice cream cones, wagyu filet mignon, a nice glass of prosecco and more.

Jen goes one-on-one with WWE star Damian Priest ahead of Monday Night RAW at the AT&T Center.

The 13th Floor San Antonio has a special deal for you this Friday the 13th! Check it out here. They’re also hiring.

Fiona interviews “Dancing with the Stars” pros Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. They are bringing their dancing tour, “Maks & Val: Stripped Down,” to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Details here.

It’s National Filet Mignon Day and National Prosecco Day, so how about some steak and bubbly? Copa Wine Bar and Cooking with the Tall Boy’s Roger Hernandez share some tips with us.

Need to cool down? Try a creative and crazy-cool ice cream cone from Dip Ice Cream. Jen takes us there.

And it’s Get Fit Friday with Warriors Nutrifit & Zumba. Fiona tries one of their fun workouts.

