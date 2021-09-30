Celebrando 30 Años with the Guadalupe Dance Company

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Guadalupe Dance Company with a virtual live performance of Mariachi music and Mexican Folklorico dance on Friday, October 1, beginning at 8 pm.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month?

National Hispanic Heritage Month is held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the culture and contributions of Hispanics and Latino Americans, and to celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.

During this month in 2021, AARP Texas and community partners will host events that aim to share history, heritage and accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino Americans of past and present. These events are free, virtual and open to the public.

As the Alamo City is halfway through celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Guadalupe Dance Company with a virtual live performance of Mariachi music and Mexican Folklorico dance on Friday, Oct. 1, beginning at 8 p.m.

All AARP members will receive a 50% discount on the $30 admission to this in-person performance at the Plaza Guadalupe.

The celebration will commemorate 30 years of dance with the Guadalupe Dance Company presenting dances from the Mexican states of Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Yucatán, Puebla and Jalisco, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de America.

AARP members who register will be able to watch the performance for free through a live video streaming link.

