As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 18, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for an exciting weekend of events! World-class magician, Trigg Watson is performing at the Magician’s Agency Theatre and shows off some high-tech tricks!

Then, we check out the newest exhibit at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not and challenge our senses at Ripley’s Illusion Lab.

Plus, we are chowing down for Lent with Fish City Grill then fill you in on the 12th Annual Paella Challenge, a weekend cooking competition featuring chefs from around the country!

Also, the experts from Experimenting With Decor share tips to maximize space in a tiny bathroom!

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.