Diabetes and foot health: How you can protect your feet

Over 2 million people in Texas have diabetes, and about 180,000 new people are diagnosed every year.

Dr. Cyr is a podiatrist at Gonzaba Medical Group who specializes in foot and lower limb health, which can be a critical issue for seniors with diabetes.

Unfortunately, San Antonio has a very high incidence of type 2 diabetes, said Dr. Cyr. These symptoms frequently show up in the lower extremities like feet and ankles.

“We have complications with our diabetic patients who develop sores and open wounds, and so we really try to keep a close eye on them to prevent any complications and limb loss,” said Dr. Cyr.

Over the last two years, the pandemic hit the people in poorest health and with lower defenses the hardest. Dr. Cyr said watching your health means eating well, exercising, and socializing. It also means seeing your doctor regularly.

A lot of diabetics can’t feel their feet, or they can’t see their feet due to complications of diabetes, so it’s important that patients be seen by a doctor every few months, Dr. Cyr explained.

