SA Live

As seen on SA Live-Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Harry Potter cupcakes, Halloween toys, a new food truck, reptile and bird rescue, fun costumes + pudding recipe

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Adopt a cute reptile. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Harry Potter cupcakes, Halloween toys and a new food truck. Plus, a reptile and bird rescue, fun costumes and a pudding recipe.

What Harry Potter house do you belong to? Glamaris Cakes creates their unique Harry Potter cupcakes with filling that determines the magical house you’re in.

La Prepa is opening a new food truck, and we’re taking a bite out of their savory menu.

On the market for a new pet? Check out Fletcher Reptile and Bird Rescue this weekend at the Lone Star Reptile Expo.

The Learning Express displays their fun Halloween toys and gifts for all ages.

Looking for the perfect pudding recipe? Preppy Kitchen gives us tips and tricks for making delicious bread pudding.

Atlantis Discovered has some unique costumes from party masks to jewelry.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to a career in television as an anchorwoman or reporter.

